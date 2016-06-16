Ariana Grande x MAC Is Back with a Second #VIVAGLAM Collection

Ponytail lover Ariana Grande is ba-ack for her second collab with MAC’s #VIVAGLAM initiative. The two-piece collection, which will be released in stores and online in September, consists of a “shimmering neutral mauve” Lipglass and a “matte orchid pink” lipstick, both of which seem rather appropriate for an entertainer who banks on her girlish image (don’t say Lolita, don’t say Lolita).

Like all MAC celebrity collaborations, this one is sure to sell out in a matter of minutes before becoming immortalized as the type of rare, dupes-won’t-do product that still sells on eBay for $200 a year later (seriously, there must be something in the water), which kind of defeats the noble purpose of VIVA GLAM, which is to donate every cent of the selling price to the MAC AIDS Fund. Just saying.