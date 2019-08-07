Wow—Ariana Grande Has Pastel Hair and I’m Not OK

Some celebrities switch up their hair all the time, going from blonde to brunette, from short to long. That’s not Ariana Grande. The girl knows what she likes and sticks to it. That’s why Grande’s lavender hair stopped me in my tracks. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton posted a photo to Instagram that actually made me pause—and double-tap, of course. “Lavender pony’s[sic] change lives ☂️,” he captioned on a photo of Grande with her signature ponytail but instead her usual dark brown, it’s a pretty lavender shade.

Not only is Grande’s lavender pony ultra-long and sky-high, but it’s crimped and has a braid on top for a fun 1980s feel. She paired it with a matching purple tank, skirt and gloves, seemingly for a performance. Her makeup consists of her signature cat-eye with chunky glitter on the top of her cheekbone. Grande’s performance outfits are always creative but this just might be the most colorful one we’ve seen in a while.

Appleton tagged Color Wow in the post, so we’re assuming he used the brand’s haircare to keep Grande’s pony snatched. The Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray ($24 at Amazon) and Cult Favorite Firm and Flexible Hairspray ($24 at Amazon) would be really great for this style.

We highly doubt Grande actually dyed her hair, especially considering all she’s been through with hair damage. Most likely it’s just a really good wig. Fans are loving it though. Comments include “Purple perfection 💕” and “me next, please!” We couldn’t agree more.

