Ariana Grande Looks Grown-Up and Gorgeous With Bangs

We could probably count on one hand the number of times Ariana Grande has veered away from her high ponytail hairdo. The 24-year-old adopted her signature look years ago and has been vocal about the inspiration behind it; mainly the need to cover up damage from her red-headed days as Cat on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” and “Sam and Cat.”

“I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat… as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair,” she once said on Instagram. “I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down. Trust me, it’s… difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined.”

Needless to day, we were stunned when the powerhouse vocalist finally started experimenting with other styles late last year and eventually went full-on gray this month. Now, Grande has upped the ante of her platinum makeover by throwing bangs into the mix and we have to admit, we’re obsessed with this look.

Regardless of their length or style, bangs are a surefire way to completely change your look and these shorter ones definitely give Grande a more grown-up vibe. The jury is still out on whether they’re real or fake, but either way, we love them and can’t wait to see what else she has up her stylish sleeves before year’s end.