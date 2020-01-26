OMG—Ariana Grande Just Hit the Grammys Red Carpet With Blonde Hair

Album Of The Year. Best Pop Vocal Album. Record Of The Year. Best Pop Solo Performance. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Ariana Grande’s Grammy Award nominations are no joke. Neither is Grande’s Grammys beauty look for 2020. The star consistently slays every red carpet she touches, after all. But we’re just lucky she was there tonight at all. You might remember that last year, she stayed home after she had a bit of a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs would be featured at the show.

This year, Grande is not only nominated but she’s also performing. She joins Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, plus host Alicia Keys. We don’t know yet how she’ll change up her beauty look for the stage but it’s safe to say, the girl does nothing boring.

Tonight, she’s sporting her signature ponytail, except there’s one major detail you can’t possibly miss.

Um, hello blondie! This isn’t the first time the singer has steered away from her natural brunette strands, but we are absolutely in love with the ombre effect that keeps her dark roots intact.

Combined with the precise placement of her cat eyeliner, rosy eyeshadow and glossy mauve lip—oh, and that epic, floor-sweeping gown—she’s pulled off one of the night’s most dramatic and showstopping moments. After all, the best hair makeovers are ones that involve a trip to the salon or box dye from the drugstore.

Do blondes really have more fun? All signs point to yes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.