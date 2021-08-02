Ariana Grande Just Dropped A ‘God Is A Woman’ Perfume & It’s Going To Be Your New Fave

Ariana Grande fans have been waiting a long time for this one! The superstar’s God Is a Woman Eau de Parfum is finally here. In a partnership with Luxe Brands, Grande rolled out her first clean fragrance. “We have, of course, been cruelty-free but taking this next step moving into clean, with responsibly sourced materials and vegan ingredients, is something we are all very proud of,” she said in a statement. “I really adore this fragrance and hope it makes everyone wearing it feel beautiful and empowered.”

In addition to the cruelty-free and vegan ingredients, God Is a Woman comes in a recyclable carton, as well as a reusable base made from 60 percent plant-based/sustainable materials. The fragrance was crafted by Robertet’s Jerome Epinette, the perfumer and artisan behind Byredo and Atelier Cologne. “God is a Woman presents an unprecedented duality in fragrance — an incredibly simple perfume structure built around some of the most coveted and exquisite natural materials available to me as a perfumer – specifically ambrette and orris,” he said in a statement. “The way we crafted the scent represents what I feel is the future of perfumes; simplicity and luxury anchored to nature.”

God Is a Woman has top notes of ambrette and juicy pear, a heart of orris and Turkish rose petals and a drydown of Madagascar vanilla and creamy cedarwood. The flirty fragrance will take you right from summer to fall with ease. If you’re thinking of grabbing the new scent from Ulta (its inclusive retailer), there’s no better time. From now until August 11, the Ariana Grande Fragrance Brand will make a donation of $5 towards ocean clean-up initiatives with every God Is a Woman fragrance purchase (the 1.7 and 3.4 oz spray), with a minimum of $75,000.

There’s even a gift-with-purchase incentive. From now until August 21, grab a free duffel bag or backpack with a $60 fragrance purchase. There are some exclusions but don’t worry — this isn’t one of them. Apparently, quantities are limited so head over to Ulta to grab yours.