Ariana Grande Flaunts Her Natural Curls for the First Time in Forever

Since her role on Nickelodeon’s Victorious back in 2010, Ariana Grande has been wearing her hair in a super-long faux ponytail. But now, Grande’s natural curls are finally coming out to play. She previously said the show ruined her hair by making her dye it red for years. She claimed she was wearing fake hair to protect her damaged mane. Then, she said going blonde in 2017 damaged her hair all over again. It looks like now, years later, she’s feeling more comfortable with her own hair. At least if you look at a few recent photos and videos as proof.

Back in February, Grande shared a video on Twitter of her really pretty curls after fans asked where they went. “They gotta grow first ! that blonde last year …….. tarnished. BUT they’re like halfway back. :),” Grande wrote. She added a video of herself in a Sweetener sweatshirt and wet hair, showing off her curly bob.

Josh Liu, her hairstylist on the Sweetener tour, recently posted another photo of Grande’s natural curls. They look full, shiny and healthy. Maybe Grande has been rehabbing her curls underneath all those ponytails. “Natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc 🖤,” he captioned the photo.

I can’t help you get her curly-hair look if you don’t have any waves, but you can cop her ponytail—even the one from her recent “In My Head” music video. It’s the Miya from Insert Name Here ($45 at INH) and it clips right onto your own hair.

