Ariana Grande *Finally* Changes Her Hair, Debuts New Bangs

There are few things that can attract as much attention as a celebrity change—and the more dramatic, the better. Today it’s Ariana Grande—not exactly someone known as a hair chameleon—who swapped her signature tight high ponytail for thick straight bangs.

Grande tweeted and ‘grammed photos of her hair over the weekend, also apparently swapping her typical party dresses for a very right now outfit (white slogan tee, skinny black choker, matte pale lips), writing “life is wild” and “changing is fucking fantastic,” which makes us think the bangs are the real deal, not a wig like some fans have speculated.

Still, we’ve been burned before: You’ll remember Gigi Hadid presented with bangs at the MTV Music Awards this year, but we learned later that the look was simply the result of some kind of (temporary) wizardry by her hair stylist.

life is wild — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2016

and change is fucking fantastic

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2016

Clearly feeling herself and her updated look, Grande kept ‘gramming selfies throughout the weekend, showing off her hair from all different angles. Keep scrolling to take a look.