Ariana Grande is Back to Brown Hair for the Summer

After going grey, lavender, and blonde, Ariana Grande’s hair has finally returned to its natural hue. On Thursday night, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer posted a series of Instagram stories, revealing her lightened locks are now chocolate brown.

Grande captioned the first video “I’m back,” meaning the long-awaited return of her signature hair had finally arrived. We’re guessing we can attribute the change to hairstylist Josh Liu, who did her hair for the Met Gala, Billboard Music Awards and is tagged in the stories, but he may just be handling all the A+ styling. So, as of now, no confirmation on who made her hair look silky smooth, rich, and so darn healthy after an intense dye-job, but we’re applauding them nonetheless.

Going darker for the summer is something we can get behind. Shed those lighter-for-the-warmer-weather rules, and dance around like you’re in the “No Tears Left to Cry” music video, because truly, we all wish we were.