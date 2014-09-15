5 Ways to Use Argan Oil In Your Beauty Routine

Argan oil tends to be an overlooked cosmetic product. People typically shy away from any oils in fear of them being, well, too oily, but we’re about to get rid of that fear entirely. Argan oil, pressed from the nut of the fruit on the argan tree, holds natural ingredients that can benefit your cosmetic health in multiple ways. From frizz control in hair to moisturizing your skin, here are five different ways you can use argan oil in your beauty routine. A little drop can go a long way!

Moisturizing Glow

It can be scary to apply oil directly to your face. However, because argan oil is considered a dry oil, your skin quickly absorbs it. This allows it to enact its benefits from within rather then sitting directly on top of your skin, leaving a greasy residue. If you’re still to nervous to apply the oil directly to your face, add a little drop to your foundation or bronzer to achieve a luminous, dewy glow.

MORE: 5 DIY Body Scrub Recipes for Every Skin Care Need

Anti-Aging Healing Powers

Thanks to the natural vitamin E and fatty acids in argan oil, it can easily repair damaged skin and provide nutrients that will prevent further dryness and irritation. It also allows skin to restore elasticity, leaving skin feeling plump and soft.

Shiny Frizz-Free Hair

You can use argan oil as a leave-in conditioner after you towel dry to nourish a dry scalp and hair that undergoes a lot of heat damage. Plus, you can use it to get a sleek, shiny look by dabbing a few drops in your hands and combing them through blow dried hair. It will tame and frizz and flyaways, leaving your hair moisturized and healthy.

MORE: Simple DIY Hair Masks That Naturally Revive Dry Hair

Clean Nail Beds

Just a few small drops of argan oil can soften your cuticles, allowing for an easier clean up. The oil will loosen up the dry or cracked cuticles so you can either push them back or clip them, depending on which you’re most comfortable with. Argan oil has also been said to promote natural nail growth — a huge plus for those of us with nails that just won’t grow.

Lip Moisturizer

Similar to the moisture the oil provides for you skin, you lips can also take advantage of the hydration. Apply just a little onto your lips during the cold winter months when they are prone to cracking. To go beyond just moisturizing, add a little bit of vanilla extract and brown sugar with the oil and you’ve got yourself a great DIY exfoliating lip scrub!