Are You Removing Your Makeup Correctly?

We’ve all been there—exhausted but with a full face of makeup on. Apart from being bad for your pillowcases, sleeping in your makeup is a total no-no when it comes to a clear complexion. But before you grab that face wipe, ask yourself: is your makeup removal method up to par? We checked in with three skincare experts to give us the low down on how to take it all off. Your clean slate starts now!

Skin Repairs Itself At Night

“Cell regeneration happens eight times faster at night and in deep sleep our bodies activate their most effective detoxification processes,” shares Amanadine Isnard, Head of Product Development for Eve Lom. “By not cleansing at night, it can disrupt this process from happening, resulting in skin cells that cannot repair or renew themselves. A nighttime cleansing ritual can also help promote a better night’s sleep.”

Never (Ever) Sleep With Makeup On

“As you sleep, your skin regenerates,” explains Petra Strand, Founder and Creator of Pixi by Petra.”If you have makeup residue left on the skin, your nighttime serums and treatments won’t be able to do their work effectively.”

Wash Your Face with Care

“A gentle foam cleanser works for everyone, especially one that has vitamin C, which supports elasticity and protects against premature aging,” explains Joanna Vargas, Celebrity Facialist and Founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skincare Collection. “My Vitamin C Face Wash is a foam formula that is great for makeup removal—even stubborn foundation. The best way to remove makeup is to spend extra time working your cleanser into the eyelashes so that you give the cleanser enough time to break up the waterproof or hard to remove makeup.”

Yes, Oils Help Remove Makeup

“Oil helps to melt makeup, as well as provide enough slip to really massage your skin,” shares Isnard. “The signature oils in both of Eve Lom’s cleansers are made up of a bespoke botanical blend which is expertly balanced for all skin types, skin concerns and environmental conditions. [They help] to deeply cleanse without drying or stripping the skin, removing even the most stubborn of makeup.”

Consider Using A Micellar Water

“Most micellar water cleansers are great for a fast and gentle clean. I have been using them on shoots for 20 years, so I’m happy the category is gaining support here in the U.S.!” explains Strand. “First formulated in France, they are not just water, but a mix of water and oil, so they remove makeup more effectively.”

Your Brushes Matter, Too

“I would recommend washing makeup brushes weekly to ensure you aren’t spreading bacteria,” cautions Vargas. “Wash them more frequently you are breaking out and opt for disposable tools when possible.”

Keep Soap At A Distance

“Soap is a definite no-no for everybody,” warns Strand. “Unless you use a special face soap that works for your skin type, it’s typically too harsh and drying for daily cleansing. Once you have cleansed with a balm or oil—you tone. When you have swiped your face with your favorite toner (Glow Tonic anyone?!), if your cotton pad is clean, then your skin is clean. Maintain the dewy, clear skin effect throughout the day with Glow Mist.”

Opt For Muslin Over Cotton

“EVE LOM pioneered the hot cloth cleanse, creating the original and first of its kind with our iconic cleanser,” explains Isnard. “Our muslin cloth is made from a loosely woven fabric that originated in Bengal and is fundamental to each cleanse. It retains heat to act as an exfoliating agent, improving blood circulation and toning the skin, removing every last trace of make-up.”

Use Makeup Wipes Sparingly + Change Your Pillow Cases

“A makeup wipe is not my favorite—but I understand it gets the job done,” shares Vargas. “I would always follow a wipe with cleansing the skin properly with your cleanser. You should also change your pillow case twice a week (or every other day) if you break out. Pillow cases can hold a lot of bacteria on the face, so it’s a good idea to change the sheets often.”