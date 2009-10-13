Are You Paying Too Much For Your Haircut?

We all know that cutting corners has become necessary in the world we now live in, but one thing that shouldn’t be compromised is our hair. The cost of hair maintenance, however, is notoriously high: an average haircut in Los Angeles is $55, but of course can skyrocket to over a couple hundred. In Oklahoma City, the average cost of a haircut is $40, and in Chicago the price tag is closer to $65. Here are some solutions to keeping your hair cute, healthy, and cared for, all while adhering to an economy-mandated budget:

1. Training Schools

For trims and simple cuts, we recommend going to a training school such as Paul Mitchell‘s The School where a cut and style is $10. (Attention weak-of-heart: for drastic styling or color, consider sticking with a trusted professional.)

These schools provide advanced training to their students, rendering them effective, competent stylists for a fraction of the cost of a professional. (For the truly brave, Bumble & bumble‘s beauty school will wield magic on your hair for free, as long as you allow them to do whatever–we repeat whatever– they want.)

Other great places to check out are Marinello Schools of Beauty, which offer haircuts for $4.99 (less than a customized coffee drink), and haircuts plus blow-dry for $9.95. Phagan‘s Beauty School haircuts will set you back $8.95, plus they offer a $3.50 bang trim, while dry cuts at Leon‘s Beauty Schools cost a mere $9, plus $3 to splurge on a shampoo.

If you are extremely loyal to a particular salon, ask them whether they offer training nights for their new hires: an evening of reduced prices from a new professional on their staff.

Training and beauty schools exist all over the country, and are an incredible resource– use them!

2. Frequency

Although it is generally recommended to get your hair trimmed every 4-6 weeks, we approve of stretching it out to every 8 for cash-saving purposes. (Be sure to ask your stylist to give you a cut that will grow out nicely.) In the meantime, promise us to keep your hair as healthy as possible between cuts by seriously reducing–if not eliminating–the use of hot tools in your regimen. Heat is severely damaging to your hair, and causes more trips to (and more credit card swipes at) the salon to keep it healthy. Between these cuts, be sure to treat your hair with intensive conditioning, such as this Sephora customer favorite, the Korres Hair Mask. Its key ingredient, shea butter, will soften and strengthen your hair, reducing vital trips to the stylist’s chair.

3. Do-It-Yourself

Depending on your level of confidence, at-home maintenance is also a good way to save time and money, but it is important to know what you’re doing. No excuses, the scissors you use should be very sharp and high-quality. (This popular brand is on sale at Sally’s Beauty Supply.) Thinning shears can be run through the ends every few weeks to reduce some of the bulk of thick hair, while the precision of straight razors is good for long, shaggy layers or face-framing bangs.

Be sure to trim bangs while they are dry, to prevent traumatizing shrinkage. Be sure to smooth the bangs down and snip a few strands at a time, with the scissors pointing upwards. (Also, most salons and schools will trim bangs for free if you’re a regular.)