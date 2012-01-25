Are You Over Pink Hair?

We will be the first to say that we were ALL in on the dip-dye hair trend. So much so that we tried it ourselves first with extensions, then for real (in about a variety of four different shades) and finally with various other temporary methods such as hair chalking.

But now as we settle into the brunt of winter, we’re a bit over it. Instead we (in normal fashion) would rather get our hair back to it’s healthy condition so we’re ready to play around again come spring. But many celebrities have other plans in mind — such as Dakota Fanning and Lauren Conrad, who both have been spotted lately with pink strands.

Although we are well aware that one of the hottest trends on the Spring 2012 runways was a touch of color (Peter Som had an amazing soft rose gold shade and Thakoon literally spray painted model’s entire heads) we’d rather wait until the sun came out again and we are ready to frolic in the park before we pulled out the jar of Manic Panic. What do you think?