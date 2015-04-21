Are Water-Based Products the Newest Beauty Innovation?

In your time as a beauty lover, you’ve probably heard someone say to you that if water is the first ingredient in a product, you’re getting ripped off. While in some cases that may be true, it’s not necessarily the case for every beauty product. What if that water is there to actually do a job rather than just fill the jar? Many beauty companies have been releasing products with water-based actives in the past few months, and we have to say we’re loving them. Not only are these products super effective, they definitely aren’t a rip off either.
Whether it’s a foundation primer, a cleanser, toner or a lip plumper, these water-based products may just be some of our new favorites! Make sure to check them out in the slideshow above!
More From Beauty High:
How It Works: Smashbox’s Photo Finish Primer Water
The Many Uses For Facial Water Mists
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Rosewater
Of course, there are a ton of makeup primers that you've tried out. Some claim to hydrate the skin, mattify it or even make your pores disappear, but we're loving this makeup primer spray because it actually hydrates and revitalizes your skin instantly. This spray is free of silicone, alcohol and oil and features tons of revitalizing electrolytes that will awaken your skin and get it super hydrated.
(Where to Buy: Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water; $32 at sephora.com)
For a quick and easy, one-step-does-it-all cleanser, you'll love this product. This pure and natural cleansing water removes makeup and impurities while toning and brightening skin. Made with 85% active hydrogen mineral water and 90 percent natural ingredients, this cleansing water gets rid of the day's makeup, dirt, and oils while providing nutrients and moisture to your skin.
(Where to Buy:Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Water; $32 at sephora.com)
For those gals looking to balance out combination skin, this 100% natural toner by Herbivore Botanicals will restore pH balance to combination or oily skin right after cleansing. Not to mention, this toner smells and feels incredible on your skin!
(Where to Buy: Herbivore Botanicals Balance Facial Toner; $24 at herbivorebotanicals.com)
Made with 50% water, this one-step skin perfecting balm works to minimize the need for foundation or concealer. It's unique Water Bead Technology hydrates your skin and leaves your complexion healthy and dewy fresh. This oil-free BB Cream also has sunscreen in it. Perfect for summer!
(Where to Buy: Dr.Jart+ Water Fuse Beauty Balm SPF 25 PA++; $34 at sephora.com)
Meet the serum that will solve all your dehydration problems. This instant, lightweight hydration recharger serum gives you some seriously deep, long-lasting hydration. It contains a blend of apothecary herbs like rosemary and lavender that gently glide onto your skin leaving the skin healthy-looking, soft, and supple.
(Where to Buy: Belif Hungarian Water Essence; $42 at sephora.com)
Since summer's on its way, self-tanning is the best substitute for harmful tanning beds. This lightweight self-tanning formula gradually gives skin a beautiful, ultra-natural golden glow. It applies without streaking and intensifies each day that you wear it. Apply with cotton and watch it dry instantly for a natural finish.
(Where to Buy: Sephora Collection Gradual Self-Tanning Face Water; $16 at sephora.com)
Since we have face primers, we also need a lip primer! Stila created this incredible cooling treatment and primer that will keep your lips looking and feeling plump and hydrated. As it is applied, the water evaporates, leaving a perfect conditioning shield that locks in moisture and leaves your lips perfectly plumped.
(Where to Buy: Stila Lush Lips Water Plumping Primer; $21 at sephora.com)