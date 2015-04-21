Are Water-Based Products the Newest Beauty Innovation?

In your time as a beauty lover, you’ve probably heard someone say to you that if water is the first ingredient in a product, you’re getting ripped off. While in some cases that may be true, it’s not necessarily the case for every beauty product. What if that water is there to actually do a job rather than just fill the jar? Many beauty companies have been releasing products with water-based actives in the past few months, and we have to say we’re loving them. Not only are these products super effective, they definitely aren’t a rip off either.

Whether it’s a foundation primer, a cleanser, toner or a lip plumper, these water-based products may just be some of our new favorites! Make sure to check them out in the slideshow above!

More From Beauty High:

How It Works: Smashbox’s Photo Finish Primer Water

The Many Uses For Facial Water Mists

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Rosewater