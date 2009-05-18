Help! I can’t decide between large or small earrings for my wedding. Any advice?

Eva Longoria beauty look sparkles with the right accessories.

When choosing wedding accessories, earrings are a vital part of your wedding beauty look, framing the face and ultimately deciding how you look in close wedding photographs. Want to look as glamorous as Eva Longoria did on her 2007 wedding day? We went straight to the man who created all the wedding looks for Longoria and her entire bridal party, celebrity stylist Robert Verdi. He says:

“One of the caveats of fashion says that the neckline usually dictates the length of the earring: the higher the neckline, the smaller the earring. Strapless dresses can take a larger or longer earring and high necklines usually dictate a stud or smaller earring.

However, we all know that the major factor is the woman who is wearing the accessories – big personalities usually like big jewelry! But most brides usually think, “I always do that. I want to look like myself but I don’t want to look like me” and that can lead a girl to break her own fashion rules on her big day.

The answer is that while fashion says the neckline should rule the length of your earring, inevitably it’s what you’re most comfortable with that should affect your ultimate decision. It’s your day so just be the best, most glamorous version of yourself!

Favorite jewelry choices for brides are either pearls, diamonds or a combination of both. Depending on your budget there are many options open to you. The Diamonique line from QVC makes some brilliant simulated earrings like these 1.60 ct tw Round Stud Earrings with 14K Gold or these 10 ct tw Briolette Drop Earrings in 14K Gold. Otherwise, fine jewelers like H. Stern and Mikimoto make amazing pieces that make a great gift for the bride, like these H. Stern Spring Earrings or these Mikimoto Akoya Pearl Studs.”

