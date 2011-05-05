Are Rihanna’s Reb’l Fleur Fragrance Ads Too Racy?

Rihanna is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to her fashion and beauty choicesthe tattoos, the ever-changing hair, the occasional belly baringbut I would argue that she keeps it pretty classy most of the time. Apparently, the powers that be in Kuwait do not agree, and the songstress’ Reb’l Fleur fragrance ads have been altered so that her once-open robe is tightly closed. The American version of the ad is girly and romanticdefinitely not overtly sexy or inappropriatebut the change in the photo does fall in line with the country’s culture in which women cover themselves up. Back in March, a similar Photoshop situation occurred in Dubai with H&M ads featuring Gisele Bundchen and, apparently, too much of her cleavage.

Do you think the Reb’l Fleur ads were racy enough to warrant this digital makeover?

Image via Oh No They Didn’t