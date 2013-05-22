Are Ear Cuffs the New Accessory For Your Tousled Hairstyle?

With the entire fashion industry in a frenzy over the new punk-themed Met exhibit, it’s no surprise to us that punk influences have seeped onto unsuspecting celebrities’ ears. Instead of jazzing up red carpet hairstyles with intricate braids or overly tousled chignons – or adding layers of jewels around their necks – our favorites stars are adorning their ears with cuffs. The new accessory may have taken over the red carpet at the Met Gala (which clearly made sense as the theme of the night was “punk”), but we’ve been spotting the edgy look on celebrities for a few months now – from Lily Collins to Diane Kruger.

Now, Emma Watson has taken a turn on the red carpet with some ear bling at the Cannes Film Festival, which may simply be due to her not-so-innocent on-screen character in “The Bling Ring,” but we’re choosing to believe it’s something more – and we’re personally loving the look. Mass retailers such as ASOS, Urban Outfitters and Topshop have been stocking their shelves (and sites) with ear cuffs for months now to suit any mood or style (whether you want an animal or something a bit more deadly). Watson chose to stack a series of “simple” diamond cuffs on her ear, while Cara Delevingne went for a more daring side braid hairstyle that showed off her interconnected cuff (and please note the dagger earring).

What do you think of this trend? Will you be trading in your headbands and turbans for ear cuffs? Let us know in the poll below!

