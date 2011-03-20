Are Bowl Cuts the Next Big Beauty Trend?

When we saw Abbey Lee Kershaw sporting a bleached bowl cut for the Spring 2011 Atelier Versace lookbook, we turned a blind eye since she looked so gorgeous in the gowns, and because we were certain that the childish ‘do would be a one-time fluke. Not so! Sasha Pivovarova graces the cover of Vogue Korea’s April issue, wearing menswear-inspired looks and a boyish haircut that’s almost identical to Abbey’s.

Celebs like Michelle Williams, Cate Blanchett and Kate Winslet have debuted short, icy blonde cuts lately, and with a slew of models following in their footsteps, it seems like we might have an emerging spring trend on our hands. I think that Sasha’s hair looks cute, and since it’s not quite as round as Abbey’s, it isn’t so severeand therefore less reminiscent of the boys I was friends with in fourth grade.

While this boyish crop might look kind of cool on a supermodel or, say, Justin Bieber, I don’t think this modern bowl cut is a style I’ll try out anytime soonthere are far too many ways that it could turn out terribly wrong. What’s your take on this hair trend?

Photos: Nino Muoz for Vogue Korea