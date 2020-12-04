I Wear 10 Pounds Of Mascara & This Is The Only Makeup Remover I Use

Call me dramatic, but I spend about four to five minutes applying mascara to each eye when I wear makeup. I like my lashes thick, long, and clump-free, thank you very much. But with all that product comes a never-ending search to find the perfect makeup remover that will make wiping off my face a breeze. The best makeup remover for mascara may seem impossible to find, but I’m here to share that I’ve done the impossible. The craziest thing about it is, it’s not actually called a makeup remover, but rather, a toner that also removes makeup. Arcona’s Cranberry Toner made me love my mascara routine again.

It’s a three-in-one toner that cleans, tones, and hydrates skin. Key ingredients like vitamin E and rice milk help even out skin tone and hydrate, while cold processing helps keep the formula concentrated and powerful. And while this isn’t the most imperative aspect, it boasts the most heavenly fresh scent of cranberry–not artificial cranberry, but a surprisingly natural, refreshing aroma.

I hate pushing on my skin with makeup remover wipes, and especially loathe having to use anything disposable for a routine that happens nightly. What I love about this toner is that you don’t need to put it on a disposable cotton pad to use it. I simply put some in my hands, bring it straight to my eyes, and gently massage it to remove the mascara. It doesn’t burn or irritate my eyes or skin and it quite literally melts it off of my face. I also don’t have to use a lot of product, which is great because it is a bit pricey if you’re thinking of it just as a makeup remover. But since it’s a toner as well, you can actually knock out two products with one. You can get a little over 4.oz of product for about 39 bucks at Nordstrom (Amazon offers a slightly cheaper price, but it’s not direct from the brand).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Arcona Cranberry Toner

Reviewers, like me, seem to be shocked that people haven’t discovered this as the makeup remover you need in your life. They also love that it’s alcohol and harsh chemical-free, so it’s perfect for all skin types and won’t strip away your skin’s natural oils.

I know being in quarantine for so long can make putting on full glam seem impossible, but with this makeup remover, I don’t have to be annoyed at taking off my makeup before I even apply it.