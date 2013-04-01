April Must-Haves: Beauty Products We’re Obsessed With This Month

Our hunt for the best beauty products never ends and this spring has proven to be one of the most exciting in terms of makeup trends. From bright colors like coral and teal to new product categories like CC creams, there’s been no shortage of beauty items to experiment with. As the weather gets warmer, we’re seeing hair getting more voluminous and skin getting a bit of a glow, so what better way to prepare for sunny days than to prepare your beauty bag?
We’ve rounded up the best and brightest new beauty products for April, covering everything from hair to sunscreen to nail polish. Whether you’re going on vacation or you’re just looking to brighten up your daily look, spring’s beauty products will give you the breath of fresh air you’re looking for. Take a peek at our favorite new beauty products for April and tell us which you’re dying to try in the comments below.
Tarte's new Aqualillies line is inspired by a team of synchronized swimmers, so this waterproof liner being named Splash makes perfect sense. The color stays on all day and brightens up your eyes with a touch of teal, totally on trend for spring, while the brush lets you apply the liner with no issues.
(Tarte Aqualillies Waterproof Liner in Splash, $24, Tarte.com)
Though moisturizing your skin after a shower is key, sometimes the dry time in between applying lotion and getting dressed can be a killer waiting game. We're loving the Vaseline Spray & Go Moisturizer because the aerosol can applies like a sunscreen but feels like a lightweight lotion, plus the Cocoa option gives you a hint of a glow.
(Vaseline Spray & Go Cocoa Moisturizer, $5.99, Target.com)
This mascara extends your lashes to be long and spider-like while keeping them in place for hours on end.
(MAC Extended Play Mascara in Gigiblack, $16, MACCosmetics.com)
As of late, lip pencils seem to be taking off - and with good reason. With less smudging, less chance for melting and a ton of staying power, we're sold on the power of the pencils. NARS just released the Velvet Gloss Lip Pencils for spring, and the Mexican Rose color is bold enough to brighten up any warm weather look.
(NARS Velvet Gloss Lip Pencil, $25, NARSCosmetics.com)
We take sunscreen very seriously, so when we find an SPF that gives our skin some benefits besides sun protection, we latch on quick. This lotion from Kate Somerville tightens with caffeine and moisturizes with mango butter, so your skin will be protected from the sun while it's being firmed and hydrated.
(Kate Somerville Body Glow Sunscreen, $45, KateSomerville.com)
CC cream is quickly becoming a part of our daily beauty routine and this product from Smashbox upped the ante. With SPF 30, a dark spot correcting formula and the ability to keep you camera ready, this CC cream is taking the cake for spring.
(Smashbox CC Cream, $42, Smashbox.com)
There's no time like spring to adopt a new fragrance as your own, and this month we'll be turning to Burberry Body perfume.
(Burberry Body Eau de Parfum, $95, Sephora.com)
Gucci Westman designed Revlon's new ColorStay collection, a palette of colors inspired by tropical getaways and sandy beaches. We're obsessed with the Sea Mist eyeshadow palette, seen above.
(Revlon ColorStay 16 Hour Eyeshadow in Sea Mist, $6.39, Target.com)