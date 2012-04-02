April Must Haves: What You Need To Get You Through The Month

I have no idea how it is already April, but at least it means we’ll be seeing some warmer weather and of course, new beauty product releases. We have been busy here at Beauty High event-hopping from numerous engagements to product launches finding information on the latest and best beauty products coming out now.
Above are some of our must haves for the coming month — from neon lipsticks that apply with just a hint of color to dry shampoos that will get you through any bad hair day.
Let us know if you have any “must haves” of the month in the comments section below!
Burberrys latest shadow includes an earthy tone that can work for every occasion literally a must for every cosmetics bag. (Burberry Eyeshadow, $29saksfifthavenue.com)
Ck ones new color cosmetics collection includes lipsticks that apply buildable color in a uber-moisturizing formula. (ck one lipstick, $16, ulta.com)
This shampoo created especially for long hair, has high-foaming and lightweight properties in order to not break or weigh down your strands. (Kerastase Cristalliste, Available at salons only)
One of the latest collections for MAC, this highlighter contains a liquid-powder formula for added dimension. (MAC Extra Dimension Highlighter, $29, maccosmetics.com)
Rimmel Londons latest mascara plumps and fills every last lash. Flutter away! (Rimmel Scandal Eyes, $16, ulta.com)
This neon lip balm gives lips a pop of color while moisturizing your pout perfect for warmer weather and those afraid to go all the way bold. (Sephora Neon Collection, $10, sephora.com)
This dry shampoo from Suave is Keratin-enhanced to smooth out your hair and absorb the oil. (Suave Keratin, $3.49walgreens.com)