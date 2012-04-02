April Must Haves: What You Need To Get You Through The Month

I have no idea how it is already April, but at least it means we’ll be seeing some warmer weather and of course, new beauty product releases. We have been busy here at Beauty High event-hopping from numerous engagements to product launches finding information on the latest and best beauty products coming out now.

Above are some of our must haves for the coming month — from neon lipsticks that apply with just a hint of color to dry shampoos that will get you through any bad hair day.

Let us know if you have any “must haves” of the month in the comments section below!