April Must-Haves: The Newest Products We’re Loving This Month

Besides the fact that we’re switching over from deep wine lipsticks to bright orange pouts and from heavy moisturizers to lightweight creams, spring is also bringing quite a few new and noteworthy beauty products. Innovations like cleansing conditioners and pore minimizing facial sprays have us intrigued, while our fingertips are excited about punchy bright lacquers and Pinterest-worthy nail art. April does, in fact, bring showers — but it’s showering us in new beauty products.
From the best new way to protect your hair from heat styling to an acne clearing gel that works as well as a prescription treatment, we’ve rounded up the products we’re loving this month so you know exactly which ones you should be paying attention to, above.
Part pencil and part lipstick, Bobbi Brown's new Art Stick delivers a smooth matte finish that won't leave your lips thirsty for moisture. We're currently lusting over the Sunset Orange shade, which is right on trend for spring.
Bobbi Brown Art Stick, $26, Bobbibrowncosmetics.com
The number one mistake you can make when flat ironing your hair is skipping a heat protectant, but once you try the new Heat Resist Iron Tamer from Matrix, you'll never forget this step again. Suitable for your blow dry and flat iron heat styling, the smoothing lotion gives you just enough hold to really make your style stay while protecting your hair from damage.
Matrix Total Results Heat Resist Iron Tamer, $16, Matrix.com
Part of the spring "Lolly Brights" collection, this saturated red-orange polish from butter LONDON is quite possibly our favorite lacquer for spring. How could you be anything but happy looking down at nails that bright?
butter LONDON Nail Lacquer in Ladybird, $15, Nordstrom.com
Dove's latest addition to its deodorant offerings just upped the ante, because it provides 48-hour protection against odor and wetness, plus it makes the skin under your arms softer after three days of use. Fresh, smooth underarms? We're in.
Dove Advanced Care Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant, $7, Amazon.com
A cleansing conditioner is one of the best ways to keep your hair's natural texture from drying out, and this new product from Ojon boosts moisture and reduces breakage. It's meant to be used in place of shampoo and conditioner every other wash, or if your hair really needs extra hydration, you can use it every day.
Ojon Rare Blend Moisture Rich Cleansing Conditioner, $27, Ojon.com
From one of our favorite sensitive skin care brands comes the Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths, an on-the-go way to cleanse your face. Unlike some other wipes that seem impossibly small, these ones are extra large, so you'll only need to use one at a time. Plus, they're fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, so your skin won't get red or irritated.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths, $7.49, Drugstore.com
Nothing can ruin a day like a horrible blemish popping up, which is why we're over the moon about Clinique's new Acne Clearing Gel. With results as good as topical acne prescription drugs and the ability to work all over the face or as a spot treatment, this gel is a must-have for ladies who struggle with acne.
Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel, $25, Clinique.com
Once spring hits, the weather will make shiny skin harder to conceal, but this Pore Minish Mist from Dr. Jart+ works to keep things balanced. A mattifying and oil-controlling mist that works as a primer and a finisher on makeup, gently spritz on your skin for smooth skin with the appearance of minimized pores.
Dr. Jart+ Pore Medic Pore Minish Mist, $30, Sephora.com
Love nail art but never have the time? Formula X, which has quickly become a nail brand that we rely on for its super staying power, has created limited edition nail wraps for spring that take care of the art for you. Available in ikat and chevron patterns, the wraps are easy to apply and because they're made of real polish, you simply use remover to take them off.
Formula X ASAP Limited Ediition Nail Wraps, $15, Sephora.com
Besides the fact that this liquid-to-powder foundation works to keep oily skin at bay, it's also got SPF 35, which is a makeup staple, especially now that we'll all be outside a bit more. Does it get any better than that?
Benefit Cosmetics The Big Easy Liquid to Powder SPF 35 Foundation, $38, Sephora.com