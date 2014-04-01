April Must-Haves: The Newest Products We’re Loving This Month

Besides the fact that we’re switching over from deep wine lipsticks to bright orange pouts and from heavy moisturizers to lightweight creams, spring is also bringing quite a few new and noteworthy beauty products. Innovations like cleansing conditioners and pore minimizing facial sprays have us intrigued, while our fingertips are excited about punchy bright lacquers and Pinterest-worthy nail art. April does, in fact, bring showers — but it’s showering us in new beauty products.

From the best new way to protect your hair from heat styling to an acne clearing gel that works as well as a prescription treatment, we’ve rounded up the products we’re loving this month so you know exactly which ones you should be paying attention to, above.

More From Beauty High:

Spring Trend Report: All the Beauty Looks You Need to Know

In and Out: What’s on Trend for Spring 2014

Matte Pink Lipstick: Choosing the Best Shade for You