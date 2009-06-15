Applying Bronzer for a Summertime Glow

Name: Piret Aava

Agency/Salon: Warren Tricomi

Hometown: New York

New York City Neighborhood: Manhattan/ Upper East Side

What product is your secret weapon?: Kanebo Concealer, Kevyn Aucoin #3 Eyeshadow Palette, Cle de Peau Tinted Moisturizer

What brands/salons have you worked with?: All makeup brands, Warren Tricomi Salon

What do you think was the worst hair/makeup trend of all time?: Dark brown lip liner with pink lipstick in the 80s.

Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: Yes. I got purple highlights and when I tried to get them back to light my hair broke off!