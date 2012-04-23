How To Apply Fake Lashes For Prom Night

For prom night, we want to make sure we look absolutely stunning and a great way to make your eyes pop is by amping them up with some fake lashes to give some added drama! Fake lashes can sometime be a pain to apply, but worry no longer as we break down the mess proof way to apply them!

When it comes to false lashes, you have a few options. You can go with the full set of lashes or the small clusters of individual lashes. Trim the lashes if they are too long, but try to cut at different lengths so they look more natural and always save the longest lashes for the outside corners of your eyes.

Step 1: Prep for the application of the lashes by making sure your eyelid and lashes are clean of makeup.

Step 2: If you’re applying individual lashes, put a few drops of lash glue on a solid surface and let it dry until it becomes tacky. Use a set of tweezers to pick up the lashes and dip the root in the glue. If you’re using a full set, apply a thin strip of glue along the base of the lashes using a toothpick. (Not your fingers to avoid a sticky mess!) Wait a few seconds for the glue to dry.

Step 3: If applying individual lashes, start at the outer corner of your eyes. Place the lash root into the base of your natural lashes and hold for a few seconds for it to dry. If you’re applying a full lash set, use your fingers to hold the lashes and apply on to your lid as close to the roots as possible from the outer corner of the eye. Use a Q-tip to press the lashes in to place.

Step 4: Once the lashes are applied, let them dry for a few minutes. Now do your makeup. Line along the root of the lashes to conceal any evidence of the fake lashes as well as applying mascara to blend the lashes in even more.

Image via istock