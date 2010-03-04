Apply Eye Shadow to Last All Day: Benefit Makeup Artist Maggie Ford Danielson Shows Us How!

When you take the time (whether it be in the morning or the evening) to apply a great smoky eye or a light shimmery shadow, it’s rather disappointing when it’s barely there an hour later. It takes multiple steps to layer it on and make it precise– but one wrong move like crying during Up throws it all off.

Maggie Ford Danielson, a makeup artist from Benefit Cosmetics, shows us how to apply our eye makeup for long-lasting wear.



Step 1: (above)

Apply eye primer on top of the eyelid. If you have a primer that goes all over the eye such as Benefit Stay Dont Stray 360 Eye Primer, apply the primer to under the eye as well. This will give your eye makeup an extra grit to adhere to and extend wear.



Step 2:



If needed, sweep concealer on under your eye to mask any bags.

Step 3:



Using a synthetic eye shadow brush with stiffer bristles to pick up the product, apply cream eye shadow to the crease and lightly blend with your finger to cover the rest of the lid. Dont use a puffy loose powder brush, as the product wont adhere to it properly.



Step 4:



Using a waterproof eyeliner pencil, outline the eye and gently smudge it to soften the line. Maggies using Benefit Bad Gal Waterproof Eye Pencil. Finish the eyes with waterproof mascara on the top and bottom.

Step 5:



Finish your look with a light lip and cheek cream tint for a fresh face. Maggie used Benefit Posietint for Lips and Cheeks.



More News We Love:

Kate Bosworth’s Effortless Style: Get the Look for Less

Makeup Expert Carmindy on How to Get an Airbrushed Glow

How to Contour Your Skin