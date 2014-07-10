Eat Your Apples, Ladies! New Study Says It’s Good for Your Sex Life

We’re all familiar with the old adage “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but it turns out, apples may do a whole lot more than that. A new study, published in the Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics, suggests that apples may actually be good for your sex life.

In the study, researchers analyzed 731 sexually active Italian women between the ages of 18 to 43 with no history of sexual issues, separating them into two groups—regular apple eaters, consuming one or two apples a day, and non-apple eaters, eating less than half an apple a day.

The participants were asked to fill out the Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI), which includes questions about one’s sexual function, sexual frequency, orgasms, lubrication, and overall sexual satisfaction. The study concluded “daily apple use is associated with higher FSFI scores in sexually active female patients, thus increasing their lubrication and overall sexual function.”

So, why apples? According to researchers, apples contain polyphenols and antioxidants that can stimulate blood flow to the genitalia and vagina, thus helping with arousal—similar to red wine and chocolate. Apples also have the bonus of phloridzin, a common phytoestrogen, which apparently is the key to increasing vaginal lubrication naturally.

Sure, the sample size of this particular study isn’t especially large, and hey, correlation may not necessarily indicate causation. That said, we’re probably going to start sneaking some extra apples into our diet routine just in case.