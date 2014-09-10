30 Weird Facts You Never Knew About Apples

They’re sweet, crunchy, and the perfect vehicle for getting peanut butter, chocolate, and cheese into your mouth. What’s not to love about apples?While you probably know the fruit’s myriad health benefits, odds are you aren’t aware of these cool (and very random) apple facts.

In honor of fall, we’re breaking them down. You’ll never look at an apple the same way again.

1. Apples are actually part of the rose family, just like pears and plums.

2. There are more than 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the U.S. That means if you had apple a day, it would take you nearly seven years to eat each kind.

3. There are more than 7,500 varieties of apples grown around the world. It would take you more than 20 years to try them all if you ate one a day!

4. It takes two pounds of apples to make one nine-inch apple pie.

5. Apples ripen up to 10 times faster when you leave them out then when you refrigerate them.

6. Ever wondered why apples float? It’s because 25 percent of their volume is made up by air.

7. On average, apples contain 4.5 grams of fiber. It takes nearly two servings of Metamucil to get that same amount of fiber.

8. Apples are grown in all 50 states.

9. Pomology is the science of apple-growing.

10. Apples can range in size from as small as a cherry to as big as a grapefruit.

11. Apple trees can live for more than 100 years.

12. A peck of apples is 10.5 pounds.

13. A bushel of apples is roughly 42 pounds.

14. Two-thirds of the fiber and lots of antioxidants in apples are found in the peel.

15. Red Delicious apples are the most widely grown apple variety in the U.S.

16. Apples contain high levels of boron, which increases mental alertness.

17. Only one type of apple is native to the U.S.: The crabapple.

18. Many apples have a natural wax applied to them after they’re harvested. This isn’t just done to make them look shinier—it helps keep out bacteria and slows the ripening process.

19. Apple seeds contain a cyanide compound.

20. Apple trees take four to five years to bear their first fruit.

21. The largest apple ever picked weighed three pounds. That’s the same weight as a teacup Chihuahua.

22. It takes roughly 36 apples to make one gallon of apple cider.

23. A medium apple contains about 80 calories.

24. The top apple-producing countries are China, the U.S., Turkey, Poland, and Italy.

25. Many apple orchards grow dwarf apple trees because their shorter height makes them easier to maintain and harvest.

26. The average person eats 65 apples each year.

27. Apples are thought to have originated in central Asia.

28. The average apple contains 10 seeds.

29. Apples contain malic acid, a chemical used in teeth whitening products, which helps dissolve stains.

30. Malusdomesticaphobia is the fear of apples.