Apple Cider Vinegar is The Hair Care Ingredient You Didn’t Know You Needed

As a natural anti-bacterial and antifungal, apple cider vinegar has long been a remedy used not only for cooking, but also for a slew of other off-label uses, including taking orally to boost digestion, regulate blood sugar and promote weight loss. As of late, it’s even used topically as a DIY anti-acne toner thanks to a viral Pinterest recipe. Now, this unlikely vinegar is being touted for its hair-enhancing benefits, and some of our favorite hair care brands are starting to catch on.

ACV is rich in a number of hair-enhancing vitamins and amino acids that not only help strengthen your hair in a similar way that keratin products do, but its acidic properties also work wonders for balancing the hair’s pH, blasting away product buildup and reducing inflammation by eliminating yeast growth on the scalp. Cosmetically, this means less dandruff, reduced frizz and serious shine. But that’s not it – unlike some protein-based bond builders and hair straightening products, apple cider vinegar doesn’t tend to over-dry the hair, which can of course lead to breakage and split ends over time (as long as you don’t overdo it, that is).

Sure, you can always just dump some ACV from your local supermarket on your head directly to reap its benefits, but you’ll have to be okay with smelling like your favorite salad dressing for a few days. Smell aside, using straight-up ACV on your locks too often can even lead to brassy tones on color treated hair. Fortunately, there are plenty of luxe hair products infused with this magical liquid, so you can reap its endless hair-enhancing benefits without the pungent stench.

IGK Trust Issues Instant Scalp Rebalancing Treatment

This lightweight spray-on treatment gives an instant cooling effect, and can even be used before heat styling as a scalp treatment.

$29 at Sephora

Redken Color Extend Vinegar Rinse

Not only is ACV good for our hair and scalp, but it also helps enhance color as well. Use this to brighten up fading color and reduce unwanted brassiness in blonde highlights.

$24 at ULTA

dpHUE ACV Dry Shampoo

Unlike other dry shampoos that cause major chalky product buildup, this oil-absorbing spray blasts away chalk powders and cleanses the scalp by combating bacteria.

$23 at ULTA

R+CO ACV Cleansing Rinse

And for those of you who can’t give up the traditional dry shampoo, adding this ACV rinse once a week to your hair regimen will thoroughly cleanse the hair and calm the scalp without stripping your locks.

$32 at Amazon

Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner

Many “detox” or “clarifying” shampoos can leave your strands dry and brittle. This ACV-infused shampoo effectively cleans the scalp without over-drying.

$35.99 at Amazon

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

Infused with calming ingredients like Aloe Vera and Argan Oil, this vinegar rinse cleanses and hydrates.

$35 at Dermstore

SheaMoisture Strengthen and Restore Treatment Masque

It’s no wonder this hair masque is an Amazon best-seller. Not only does it contain ACV, but it’s also infused with castor oil to promote hair growth and coconut oil to repair damage and retain moisture.

$19.99 at Amazon

