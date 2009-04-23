Apparently, Playboy has an aroma…Launches Its Scents on India

With Playboy magazine banned in India, Hugh and his worker bunnies have thoughtfully decided that the deprived people of India should at least be able to smell like it. Working with beauty distributors overseas, Playboy has created four perfumes for men, including: Hollywood Playboy, Malibu Playboy, Miami Playboy and Vegas Playboy. What will differentiate a perve playboy in one city from the next has yet to be confirmed; nevertheless a nice tanning oil and peroxide undertone can be anticipated.