Anya Taylor-Joy Just Made the Smoky Eye Trend So Much Cooler

While the classic smoky eye isn’t exactly a trend, it does come in and out of popularity. At one point in the 1990s, it felt like everyone did a black-and-grey eye on the red carpet. Anya Taylor-Joy’s eye makeup, on the other hand, is anything but basic. Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell gave Taylor-Joy the 2022 version of the smoky eye, using Dior Beauty, of course. The actress just became a new global ambassador for the brand.

“My inspiration for Anya’s makeup looks always starts with the dress,” Eisdell said in a statement. “This time I was inspired by the monochromatic winged-out eye shadow looks from Studio 54.” Eisdell used the bronze shades from the Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette #005 Copper Gold ($45 at Sephora). “I always love to play up the eyes,” she says. “I went for a smoky and shimmery bronzed eye look.”

To add more definition to her client’s crease, Eisdell added Diorshow Mono Couleur Couture #480 Poncho ($30 at Dior). For a pop of shimmery, she added Diorshow Mono Couleur Couture #626 Gold Star ($30 at Dior) to the lids. She finished the eyes with Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara #091 Black ($29.50 at Sephora).

Though we’re drooling over her eyes here, we’ve been wondering how she got the perfect nude lip for Taylor-Joy. It’s actually Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipstick #639 Wonder ($38 at Sephora). The beige nude matte color is so gorgeous, especially against her platinum blonde hair. For the record, those vintage-inspired waves were done by hairstylist Gregory Russell. Stunning!

We can’t wait to see what else Taylor-Joy and her team come up with during her time with Dior.