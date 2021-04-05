Anya Taylor-Joy Looks So Different With Short Hair—But It’s Not What You Think

Congrats are in order for Anya Taylor-Joy! The Queen’s Gambit star won her first SAG Award Sunday night for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie. She looked ultra-glam per usual, even though there was no official red carpet. Taylor-Joy’s long blonde hair was pulled up into a bob hairstyle, which caused many to wonder if she actually chopped off her long locks.

Hairstylist DJ Quintero pulled his client’s hair back into a low bun, which is obvious when you see it from the back. But from the front? It fully looks like a bob haircut. It’s the best of both worlds. She’s able to keep her length but play around with a shorter style. Plus, she knows she can seriously pull off a shorter style now. Keith Shore, colorist at Serge Normant, is responsible for that perfect blonde hue.

It’s not surprising her team decided to go for a faux bob for the big award show. The actress needed to show off her casual $800,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels! That must have been stressful to wear around.

As for the rest of her glam look, the dress was by Vera Wang and her shoes were Stuart Weitzman, all styled by Law Roach. Makeup artist Genevieve Herr gave Taylor-Joy a classic smokey eye and red lip for an Old Hollywood feel. Finally, look closely at her nails by Julie K in New York City. The back-and-white graphic style looks great against her lace gown.

If Taylor-Joy looks this good for the SAG Awards, what will the Oscars bring? She’s not nominated since The Queen’s Gambit is on TV but we’re sure she’s going to bring her A-game. We’ll be watching—and drooling—in sweatpants from the comfort of our couch.