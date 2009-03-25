Anti-Wrinkle Skincare for Dummies

If washes, serums, concentrates, lotions, and creams have you considerably more confused than cleansed or hydrated, Caudalíe’s 1st Wrinkle Collection, available in April, will break it down for you. The four-step skincare regimen, formulated to protect against as well as correct the initial signs of aging, takes all the guess work out of what products to use and when to apply each one.

In the morning, the collection starts with the application of the serum, followed by the fluid or cream depending on the level of hydration needed, and then the eye and lip cream. In the evening, merely substitute the regenerating concentrate for the serum. Not only is it ridiculously easy, but also, with vitamins, antioxidants, and without parabens, phenoxyethanol, animal ingredients, or artificial colorings, the 1st Wrinkle Collection will naturally help even skin tone and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

In addition, for all you New Yorkers, the Caudalie Vinotherapie Spa at The Plaza is now offering a facial based on the 1st Wrinkle Collection. Called the Pulpe Vitaminee Treatment, this hour and twenty minute facial includes a sculpting massage as well as a custom-made citrus-based mask to revitalize tired skin.

While the Pulpe Vitaminée’s 1st Wrinkle Collection is launching in April, for those of you who want a head start, the serum is already available online.

Caudalíe’s Pulpe Vitaminée 1st Wrinkle Serum, $62; Fluid, $59; Cream, $59; Regenerating Concentrate, $39; Eye and Lip Cream, $53, at caudalie-usa.com

(Insider Tip: Enter “VINESALE” at checkout for 20% off from March 27th to 31st)

Pulpe Vitaminee Treatment, $235, at the Caudalie Vinotherapie Spa at The Plaza, Fifth Avenue and Central Park South, 212-265-3182