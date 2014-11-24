Au Revoir to Redness: 8 Products That’ll Beat That Unwanted Blush

We all love to have a little color on our cheeks, but we typically prefer to put it there ourselves, at our discretion, using our favorite blush. However, we’re not always lucky enough to do the choosing, as sometimes our skin seems to have a mind of its own. Redness is a common battle we often find ourselves fighting, because at one time or another it happens to all of us, and it’s safe to say that we vote against anything that disrupts our even skin tone.

Whether it’s a result of cold weather, hormones, problem skin, or even rosacea, there are ways to rid your skin of the uninvited rosey-ness. Above, we’ve compiled a slideshow of the best products to combat redness, so take a look and take control of your blush once and for all.

