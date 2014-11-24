Au Revoir to Redness: 8 Products That’ll Beat That Unwanted Blush

We all love to have a little color on our cheeks, but we typically prefer to put it there ourselves, at our discretion, using our favorite blush. However, we’re not always lucky enough to do the choosing, as sometimes our skin seems to have a mind of its own. Redness is a common battle we often find ourselves fighting, because at one time or another it happens to all of us, and it’s safe to say that we vote against anything that disrupts our even skin tone.
Whether it’s a result of cold weather, hormones, problem skin, or even rosacea, there are ways to rid your skin of the uninvited rosey-ness. Above, we’ve compiled a slideshow of the best products to combat redness, so take a look and take control of your blush once and for all.
After cleansing in the morning, apply 4 drops of this serum onto your face and gently massage it in. Starting your day with this serum will calm red, irritated skin for all day relief, soothe flushing, and maintain your skin's defensive barrier.
(Medik8 Red Alert, $30, Medik8.com)
Containing alleviating and calming agredients, this face cream moisturizes the skin while reducing the appearance of blotchiness. Infused with Emblica, a natural skin brightener, and Green Tea and Shea butter which work to soothe the skin, you'll be saying goodbye to redness in no time.
(Dermelect Redness Rehab Rosacea Relief, $42, Dermelect.com)
Packed with caffeine, this serum contains a natural vasoconstrictor that helps reduce any visible signs of redness. Colloidal sulfur targets the root cause of facial redness, while aloe soothes and calms, leaving you with a smooth, healthy-looking complexion.
(First Aid Beauty Anti-Redness Serum, $36, Sephora.com)
This base is an essential item that should be in the kit of any girl that suffers from redness. Without containing chemical sunscreens that can further irritate the skin, this product protects the skin from UVA/UVB exposure with a SPF of 15. Plus, it works flawlessy as an oil-free primer that you can apply underneath your makeup, as its green tint visually corrects redness and evens skin tone.
(Clinique Redness Solutions Daily Protective Base SPF 15, $22, Clinique.com)
A lifesaver when it comes to reducing the appearance of broken capillaries, this anti-inflammatory moisturizer is also armed with honey and rose which will be sure to comfort any irritated, red, blotchy complexions.
(Elemis Daily Redness Relief, $82, Nordstrom.com)
Unscented and hypoallergenic, this balm is perfect for relieving redness on your face while being sure to not further irritate your skin.
(Boots No 7 Calm Skin Redness Relief Balm, $19.99, Target.com)
Photo:
Philip Bolt
Featuring antioxidant rich goji berry extract and peppermint leaf extract, this soothing gel cleanser provides maximum soothing, while it cleanses away any impurities. Plus, it has moisture enriched beads to soften up any rough, dry skin.
(Murad Redness Therapy, $27, Ulta.com)
Used alone, or over makeup for touch-ups throughout the day, this powder instantly minimizes the appearance of broken capillaries, while brightening skin, creating the look of a healthy and even complexion.
(bareMinerals Redness Remedy, $27, Sephora.com)