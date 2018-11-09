These Anti-Puff Skincare Products Will Help You Fight Post-Holiday Facial Swelling

The holiday season is just around the corner (we can’t believe it either). We’re about to enter a season of family, gratitude, gits, and, of course, the constant temptation to overindulge. Thanksgiving not only offers us a dedicated day to give thanks and celebrate what we’re grateful for, but it also gives us a free pass to consume copious amount of salt-infused turkey, buttery mashed potatoes, and bottomless glasses of red wine to help you celebrate (or cope with) your relatives.
But the temptation doesn’t end post–Black Friday. Next comes a month of constant baked goods circulating through the office, obligatory office parties with plenty of champagne flowing, and of course boozy New Year’s Eve festivities to ring in the New Year with a bang—and likely—a massive hangover.
The holiday season is known for inspiring a slew of resolutions and promises to start a new fitness regimen and diet to shed the so-called “winter coat,” but it also can wreak havoc on the skin. Consuming excess salt, fatty foods, and alcohol leave us feeling bloated and cause puffy eyes and facial swelling thanks to these vices’ inflammatory side effects.
While sticking to a clean diet and avoiding consuming one too many drinks with dinner is, of course, the best way to prevent unwanted puffiness, there are some beauty remedies that can help reduce (and conceal) the aftermath of holiday celebrations.
Esarora Stainless Steel Ice Roller
Ice has long been a natural remedy to soothe swelling, whether due to an injury, allergies, and or a night of drinking. However, if you're looking for a solution a little more elevated than a bag of frozen peas, the ice roller is a great solution to instantly reduce facial and under-eye swelling.
Esarora stainless steel ice roller, $10.99 at Amazon
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening & De-Puffing Eye Cream
This two-in-one product combats not only under-eye puffiness but also another common side effect of overindulgence: dullness. This eye cream is infused with caffeine to reduce dark circles and ginseng to soothe puffiness by boosting circulation in the skin.
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening & De-Puffing Eye Cream, $65 at Dermstore
100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream
This all-natural eye cream contains both coffee and green tea—both known for their anti-inflammatory and circulation-boosting benefits.
100% Pure coffee bean caffeine eye cream, $26 at Amazon
VitaMedica Arnica Plus K Cream
This product is marketed as an anti-bruise and -swelling solution to be used for injuries or even after getting injectables and fillers. However, this homeopathic remedy also has an off-label use for reducing under-eye bags and facial puffiness as well.
VitaMedica Arnica Plus K Cream, $22 at Dermstore
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Detox Gel Eye Patches
They say the eyes are the window to the soul, but they're also the window to how well or not we're taking care of ourselves. Fortunately, these under-eye patches allow us to fake a full night's rest and camouflage a night of overindulgence.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Detox Gel Eye Patches, $48 at Sephora
Boscia Supercool De-Puffing Eye Balm
This TSA-friendly cooling eye balm is the perfect anti-puff solution for your holiday travels. This formula contains a blend of seven different anti-aging peptides along with a blend of soothing botanicals to instantly soften the look of fine lines and reduce puffiness with its cooling sensation.
Boscia Supercool De-Puffing Eye Balm, $26 at Sephora
Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm
Another travel-friendly makeup-bag must, this goat milk and manuka honey eye cream stick instantly softens the appearance of crow's feet (which can be exacerbated by dehydration) and reduces puffiness instantly. The sheer formula also blends beautifully under concealer.
Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm, $38 at Sephora
Almay De-Puffing Eye Makeup Remover Pads
When you're busy with late-night holiday festivities, the last thing you want to worry about is having to engage in the arduous labor of heavy eye-makeup removal. This affordable two-in-one makeup remover gets the job done (even with waterproof mascara) gently without irritating the delicate under-eye area. As a bonus, it's infused with caffeine to gently lessen puffiness and undereye bags.
Almay de-puffing eye makeup remover pads, $19.99 at Amazon
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Gels
Backed by an impressive 700+ reviews with a four-star rating, these eye patches calm down puffiness and under-eye bags in 10 minutes flat with a cool compression delivering active ingredients such as peptides and botanicals to the skin to increase circulation. Amplify their de-puffing effect by storing them in the fridge.
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Gels, $30 at ULTA
Jade Roller
Jade rollers and facial massagers have become a mainstream beauty staple for many over the past year thanks to their ability to instantly reduce facial swelling and restore a healthy glow to the skin. Using an authentic jade roller to massage the skin helps improve blood circulation and promotes both lymphatic and fluid-retention drainage.
100% natural jade roller, $16.99 at Amazon
Via Cosmedics Sea Cucumber Detox Gel
Cucumber has long been used for an all natural topical remedy for swollen eyes and puffy skin thanks to its anti-inflamatory properties. This gel formula contains a high concentration of cucumber extract and green tea for an amplified de-puffing effect while the hyaluronic acid delivers hydration to the under-eyes.
Via Cosmedics sea cucumber detox gel, $19.95 at Amazon
Grace & Stella Anti-Wrinkle Energizing Eye Patches
Touted as functioning "like an energizing drink for your eyes," these golden-hued gel patches deliver active ingredients like vitamin C and collagen directly to the skin for an instant brightening and soothing effect.
Grace & Stella anti-wrinkle energizing eye patches, $20.79 at Amazon
TULA Probiotic Eye Renewal Serum
This probiotic-based eye serum also contains anti-swelling agents including caffeine and a "Botox-like" peptide complex to soften the look of crow's feet and under-eye creping instantly. The metal tip applicator also helps reduce puffiness thanks to a cooling sensation when applied to the skin.
TULA probiotic eye renweal serum, $58 at Amazon
Dickinson's Witch Hazel De-Puffing Eye Gel
Witch hazel has been a longtime natural remedy for soothing swelling for injuries, but it also works magic for facial puffiness as well. This all-natural eye gel cools the skin, delivering a potent dose of witch hazel to the under-eyes or wherever you apply it.
Dickinson's witch hazel de-puffing eye gel, $9.99 at Amazon
Anthony Wake Up Call Treatment Gel
Designed to be used not only on the under-eye area but the entire face, this hydrating gel formula is chock-full of inflammation-soothing actives including caffeine and green tea, as well as AcquaCacteen to promote balanced hydration levels.
Anthony Wake Up Call Treatment Gel, $38 at Skinstore
