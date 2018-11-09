These Anti-Puff Skincare Products Will Help You Fight Post-Holiday Facial Swelling

The holiday season is just around the corner (we can’t believe it either). We’re about to enter a season of family, gratitude, gits, and, of course, the constant temptation to overindulge. Thanksgiving not only offers us a dedicated day to give thanks and celebrate what we’re grateful for, but it also gives us a free pass to consume copious amount of salt-infused turkey, buttery mashed potatoes, and bottomless glasses of red wine to help you celebrate (or cope with) your relatives.

But the temptation doesn’t end post–Black Friday. Next comes a month of constant baked goods circulating through the office, obligatory office parties with plenty of champagne flowing, and of course boozy New Year’s Eve festivities to ring in the New Year with a bang—and likely—a massive hangover.

The holiday season is known for inspiring a slew of resolutions and promises to start a new fitness regimen and diet to shed the so-called “winter coat,” but it also can wreak havoc on the skin. Consuming excess salt, fatty foods, and alcohol leave us feeling bloated and cause puffy eyes and facial swelling thanks to these vices’ inflammatory side effects.

While sticking to a clean diet and avoiding consuming one too many drinks with dinner is, of course, the best way to prevent unwanted puffiness, there are some beauty remedies that can help reduce (and conceal) the aftermath of holiday celebrations.

