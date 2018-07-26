13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50

There’s nothing worse than having an itch on your face during the humid days of summer—you just know that if you scratch it, you’ll be saying goodbye to all that concealer. But we’re way too busy for that, and so are you; nobody has time to be re-applying every 30 seconds. So what’s a gal to do, you ask? It’s simple—just use the right products.
We did the heavy lifting to find 13 tried-and-true anti-humidity skin and makeup products that promise to protect your beat from the elements. The best part? Nothing costs more than $50! So now you can rock long-lasting makeup for less. Happy shopping!
Neutrogena Hydro Boost
This oil-free gel moisturizer is cool, refreshing and long-lasting—but it won't make your skin feel slimy or greasy. It's the perfect hydrator for those sweaty summer months!
Smashbox Photo Finish Pore-Minimizing Foundation Primer
This primer promises to leave your skin looking smooth and matte. It even controls oil for up to eight hours—the perfect amount of time to get you through the work day!
Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Concealer
This waterproof concealer stick has a tacky consistency, as opposed to a creamy one, ensuring that it sticks around for up to 12 hours. Heck, we can barely stay awake that long anyway!
Nars All-Day Luminous Weightless Foundation
Full coverage, 16-hour wear and a pump for easy application? Sign us up.
Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder
This bronzer is hailed by MUAs everywhere as the most flattering bronzer in the books. Not only does it stay on like Sharpie, but it doesn't have any pink or green pigmentation in it, making it complementary to all skin tones!
Smashbox L.A. Lights Lip & Cheek Color
This tint is super pigmented, so all you need is a dab or two for a natural-looking flush that lasts all day long. Plus, since it's creamy, it doesn't give your skin the cakey texture that powder does.
Becca Cosmetics Beach Tint
This creamy lip and cheek stain will leave you looking naturally flushed—like you just worked out or something.
Nars Velvet Shadow Stick
This creamy shadow stick promises long-term wear that doesn't smudge or crease, even in 100 percent humidity. Don't believe us? Try it out for yourself!
Pat McGrath Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner
This stuff will stay on your lash line all day long. Who cares about the weather forecast? Your wing will look fab no matter what.
Dior Waterproof Mascara
This stuff is totally invincible. Plus, never count on Dior to play it safe; in addition to brown and black tones, this waterproof mascara comes in cobalt blue!
All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
After 355 reviews, this product still maintains a 5-star rating. If that doesn't make you want it, we don't know what will.
Arrow Boost Color Enhancing Lip Balm
This lip balm keeps your lips hydrated, and it won't melt off in humid weather the way glosses do. Plus, the formula reacts with your body's natural chemistry to transform into a unique shade of pink, perfect for your skin tone!
Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets
You'd be surprised at how much oil these babies can absorb. They'll leave your skin smooth, soft and grease-free after each use!
