19 Best Anti-Dandruff Shampoos That Banish Flakes for Good

Dandruff can be a real nuisance. It’s embarrassing, uncomfortable and can even lead to hair breakage if left untreated. Luckily, there are plenty of shampoos on the market that specifically target this pesky problem. We’re talking about a hair care product that’s a lifesaver for those of us who deal with flaky, itchy scalps: anti-dandruff shampoo. They’re formulated with ingredients such as salicylic acid, ketoconazole and zinc pyrithione to help exfoliate the scalp and prevent the growth of yeast and fungi that can cause dandruff. They also often contain soothing ingredients like tea tree oil and aloe vera to calm any irritation or inflammation.

But here’s the thing: not all anti-dandruff shampoos are created equal. Some can be harsh and drying, while others may not be effective enough to really get the job done. That’s why it’s important to do your research and find a product that works for you. When shopping for an anti-dandruff shampoo, look for one that’s specifically designed for your hair type and level of dandruff severity. If you have color-treated hair, make sure to choose a formula that’s safe for color-treated locks.

So, if you’re dealing with dandruff and want to get your scalp back to a healthy, flake-free state, give an anti-dandruff shampoo a try. Your hair (and confidence!) will thank you. As always, if you have more than just a few flakes, or if you have redness or white patches, go see a dermatologist to rules out other causes like scalp psoriasis.

Philip B Anti-Flake Relief Shampoo

If coal-based shampoos are drying out your hair, try this hydrating option

that still tackles the toughest dandruff. It uses Italian white truffle pil, hops, nettle, thyme, lavender, chamomile and burdock to calm inflammation.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Dandruff Relief Charcoal Shampoo

Salicylic and lactic acids remove scalp flaking and calm irritation, all without stripping your hair of vital moisture.

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo Original Formula

There’s a reason dermatologists recommend this coal tar extract-based shampoo

: it just works. If you have been diagnosed with seborrheic dermatitis, it’s especially helpful at controlling flakes. Just be sure to use a hydrating hair mask after.

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole

If salicylic acid isn’t working for you and you tried the coal-based shampoos, you might be dealing with scalp fungus. (It happens!) The addition of ketoconazole here

will knock that right out.

Jupiter The “Gotta Get” Set

Those with mild dandruff who also have a dry scalp should reach for this balancing shampoo and conditioner duo. Cleanse with zinc pyrithione, coconut oil and squalane, and condition with colloidal oatmeal. It’s even safe for color-treated and chemically treated hair.

Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Shampoo Twin Pack

Have an itchy scalp? Use this affordable shampoo

made with selenium sulfide, an anti-infective agent that relieves itching and flaking of the scalp.

Nutrafol Root Purifier Scalp Shampoo for Thinning Hair

Many shampoos marketed towards thinning hair work well for dandruff, too. This one cleanses and optimizes the pH level of your scalp with prebiotics.

Kérastase Symbiose Antidandruff Hydrating Shampoo

Those with a dry and/or sensitive scalp will love this pyrithione zinc shampoo that purifies the scalp by hydrates the hair.

OUAI Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Banish oil and mild flakes with this salicylic acid-infused shampoo. Ouai fragrance fans will especially love the CAPE TOWN scent.

Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

This color-safe salicylic acid-infused shampoo contains bilberry fruit and sugar maple extracts to soothe the scalp and protect skin against free-radical damage.

SheaMoisture Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Apple cider vinegar, vitamin B3 and salicylic acid gently cleanse to remove build-up and flakes from the scalp.

René Furterer Neopur Balancing Shampoo Oily and Flaky Scalp

This oily scalp shampoo uses the power of plants to regulate flakes while balancing the scalp’s microbiome. Wild ginger extract helps reduce flakes and celery extract helps to soothe the scalp.

Hairitage Wash It Away Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Oily, Flaky Scalp

Like Head & Shoulders, this new shampoo uses selenium sulfide to help eliminate scalp itching, irritation, redness and flaking. It’s also cruelty-free, color-safe and vegan.

Bondi Boost Dandruff Repair Shampoo for Dry Itchy Scalp

Zinc pyrithione and peppermint essential oil work together to soothe and whisk away flakes, all without drying out your hair.

Hims Dandruff Detox Shampoo

Pyrithione zinc helps control and oily, itchy scalp, while argan and avocado oil hydrate and maintain scalp health.

Dove DermaCare Scalp Anti Dandruff Shampoo

Pyrithione zinc controls

flakes but won’t dry out your hair thanks to the addition of coconut and shea butter.

Selsun Blue Medicated Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Selenium sulfide (which you know by now!) controls

oil and flakes, while menthol cools and soothes the scalp.

Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse

If your dandruff comes from an oily scalp, try this fragrance-free shampoo infused with apple amino acids to gently remove build-up and balance the natural moisture of the scalp.

Seen Skin-Caring Shampoo

This non-medicated shampoo was created for those with all types of scalp concerns. It’s free from fragrances and pore-clogging ingredients so it’s a favorite for those with a sensitive scalp. Use it on the days you don’t use your medicated version.