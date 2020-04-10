Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serums For a Luminous Complexion—Sans The Irritation

Vitamin C skin sensitivity is fairly common, despite the lauded antioxidant’s reputation as the reigning champion in free radical defense and anti-aging superpowers. It’s one of the most effective anti-aging skincare actives you can use, whether you’re looking to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, improve firmness, soften fine lines, or brighten up a dull, sallow tone. Not only does Vitamin C help reverse the signs of aging, but it also functions as a barrier, shielding the skin from environmental aggressors like smoke and pollution, thereby helping to prevent photoaging.

However, while it may be one of the most transformative topical antioxidants available, it’s also one of the most high maintenance. Allergic reactions to C-infused skincare products are fairly common, often resulting in red bumps and itchy skin after application, and it’s also one of the more difficult ingredients to tolerate if you suffer from rosacea or simply have highly reactive, sensitive skin. Vitamin C is also notoriously difficult to stabilize and can be impacted a wide range of variables that can render your serum virtually useless without even knowing it.

Because of its less-than-stellar shelf life, many Vitamin C products are suspended in silicone bases, which is a common culprit for triggering breakouts and clogged pores. Fortunately, there are plenty of formulas capable of brightening, smoothing and fading, but that are far less aggressive than their conventional counterparts.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Timeless Skincare C E Ferulic Acid Serum

This effective anti-aging serum is chock full of skin-enhancing active and non-active ingredients, including Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and witch hazel. Skin-plumping Hyaluronic Acid delivers a surge of moisture to help counteract any irritation from the Vitamin C. Together, these actives work together to correct dark spots, clarify enlarged pores and soften the look of fine lines. It’s also a non-GMO and cruelty-free product.

2. Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C Plus E Ferulic Acid Serum

Infused with a powerful trifecta of anti-aging ingredients (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Ferulic Acid), this budget-friendly serum brightens, evens and protects against free radical damage while correcting dark spots and fading the look of fine lines. The gentle yet effective formula sits well under makeup (it doesn’t pill up after application), so you can apply it during the day or night.

3. InstaSkincare Vitamin C Serum

Thanks to the addition of hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, this Vitamin C serum combats discoloration and hyperpigmentation without causing your skin to peel off in the process. In addition to reducing age and sunspots on the skin, it also helps to decrease fine lines and crows feet as well. The gentle formula is able to be worn day or night (just make sure to add SPF on top for daytime) and doesn’t leave behind a sticky texture.