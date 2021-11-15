TikTok Users Just Found a $20 Botox Alternative That Works Overnight: ‘Buy Them Now’

When it comes to finding fast and effective anti-aging products, there’s no source quite like TikTok. Users and beauty obsessives alike post their honest reviews and also show photographic evidence of whether or not these serums, gels, and creams actually work—you can’t get much better than that. I mean, this week alone, the social media app pointed out this incredible retinol eye cream that basically erases away under-eye bags like the ‘delete’ button on your keyboard does a misspelled word.

Now, the app is turning us onto some super affordable wrinkle-erasing patches that work overnight. User @thedirtythirties posted a review of the Frownies Facial Patches that received more than 36,000 likes, and we can see why. In the post, she removes her Frownies patches that she wore all night to reveal smooth, glowing skin. She placed the patched around her frown lines and on her forehead, and once they were off, well, see for yourself here.

“Oh my god,” she said. “Buy them. Buy them now.”

She’s not the only person urging skincare obsessives to click “add to cart.” Over at Amazon more than 8,400 shoppers have given this anti-aging product a perfect five-star rating thanks to its ability to work like Botox, but function like a face mask.

According to these shoppers, once you use these as directed, you’ll “pass for 20 years younger.”

These sheets are designed to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, frown lines, and crow’s feet. All you have to do is apply a sheet (you can even cut them to the shape you like) to the problem area before bed. Once you wake up, you’ll see a smooth and moisturized spot that, according to shoppers, is “like a miracle.’ And given that you get 144 patches for just $20, this “miracle” is an affordable one.

Think about how much use you get out of a cream or gel. Usually, these products last a month or two. But, even if you use one of the Frownies patches every day, you’ll get more than four months’ worth of use. Our lives? Considered them changed.

“Over the course of a week, I’ve been testing out these Frownies facial patches to see if they would actually take away my wrinkles,” TikTok user @cierralin said in her video. “I’m turning 28 soon, and I’ve noticed that the pandemic has truly aged me. They’re supposed to be a botox alternative. You have to wear them every day for them to work, and I think they’re worth it.”

So, we’re adding this to our list of skincare essentials—right next to all of the money-saving beauty sets that we’re buying for the holidays.