Not Just For Your Face: These Anti-Aging Products Have Your Whole Body Covered

The focus has always been on anti-aging skin products, but that’s not the only part of our bodies to experience changes as the years roll by. Our hair, lips and nails all experience discoloration, thinning and other side effects. Luckily for us, the beauty industry has taken note with a slew of new products to combat these tell-tale signs. Check out our top picks.

Hair

Age affects your hair’s appearance just as it does your skin’s. With years, hair gets dryer, thinner (in both the strand and the number of strands), weaker and frizzier, and color loses its vibrancy.

Products To Try: Alterna’s Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging line (one of the first in the anti-aging hair category) is infused with caviar extract, an ingredient rich in omega-3 fatty acids, that nourishes the hair while increasing its elasticity and improving the health of the scalp, which helps to speed up cell regeneration.

New on the market is Pantene Expert Collection Age Defy (Courteney Cox is the line’s ambassador). It was created with Olay Anti-Aging experts to come up with a formula that fights the signs of aging as well as providing the daily necessities of shine, moisture and color protection. The Thickening Treatment ($19.99, pantene.com) makes hair feel fuller after one use and thickens hair strands after multiple uses.

Nexxus’s Youth Renewal line has a Youth Renewal Blow Dry Spray ($17.99, nexxus.com) specifically for blow drying — volumizing, reducing frizz and creating a soft hold — and an Elixir ($17.99, nexus.com) infused with oils and glycerin to hydrate and eliminate frizz.

Nails

Just like our hair, as we age, our nails get thinner, dryer and more brittle. Other signs include discoloration, slower growth and vertical ridges that create creases in a manicure.

Products To Try: Essie has an anti-aging line that includes a Ridge Filling Base Coat ($8, essie.com), which smooths the surface of the nail, and Fill The Gap ($10, essie.com), a treatment formulated with Nutra-Keratin and bamboo extract that creates an even surface and plumps the base for stronger, thicker nails.

Dermelect Cosmeceutical ME Polish ($14, dermelect.com) is an anti-aging color line with a peptide protein from New Zealand sheep’s wool that restores elasticity and strengthens brittle and weak nails. Another plus, it protects against UV rays. The line includes 9 shades with a mix of brights and neutrals for everyday wear.

Lips

Lips show signs of aging similar to those on the rest of the face: fine lines, thinning and discoloration. But because lips are so sensitive, you have to treat them separately.

Products To Try: Kate Somerville Quench & Correct Plumping Lip Gloss and Restorative Lip Treatment ($29, katesomerville.com) has a double sided package – one side restores while the other firms. Aside from hydrating and smoothing out lip lines, the formula has a blend of soybean, olive and jojoba oils that minimize the appearance of feathering.

Both Clinique Repairwear Intensive Lip Treatment ($27, sephora.com) and Caudalíe Paris Vinexpert Anti-Aging Eye & Lip Serum ($75, sephora.com) boost natural collagen production for firmer, fuller lips. Use them on the skin around the lips as well to eliminate the appearance of wrinkles. Caudalie’s serum is formulated with resveratrol, a top ingredient in maintaining skin’s elasticity and preventing wrinkles.

Neck

The skin on the neck is more susceptible to sagging because it’s thinner, less elastic and has fewer pores. It loses its firmness over time due to sun damage and a natural loss of moisture, creating that “turkey neck” appearance.

Products To Try: Dr. Brandt Time Arrest V-Zone Neck Cream ($60, drbrandtskincare.com) has a blend of vitamin C, shea butter and glycolic acid to increase cell renewal as well as tighten and soften the skin.

StriVectin-TL Tightening Neck Cream ($89, strivectin.com) tightens and firms the neck as well as helps contour the jawline.

Décolletage

Along with the neck, the chest experiences signs of aging early — due to sun damage, ill-fitting bras and gravity.

Products To Try: Molton Brown Polynesian Kopara Anti-Aging Neck & Décolletage Créme ($79, moltonbrown.com) has a unique formula of peptides and extract of kopara exopolysaccaride that evens skin tone, firms and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème ($39.95, hsn.com) is best to use before any signs of aging appear. The crème glides on to create a smooth texture while also temporarily firming skin and preventing free radicals from causing premature aging.

