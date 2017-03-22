10 Anti-Aging Lip Products That Actually Really, Really Work

Unless you’re Benjamin Button (which, hey, we’re truly sorry about that), we’re willing to bet that you not only have some fine lines on your face, but you also have a specific anti-aging routine on lockdown to prevent time from ever catching you. And though your dermatologist will high-five you for covering your skin in the best retinol on a semi-nightly basis and refusing to leave the house without slathering on the highest of SPFs, there’s still one small, but super important, part of your routine that you’re probably leaving out: anti-aging lip products.

We won’t judge you for forgetting—there are so many anti-aging products on the market right now that the whole process can get overwhelming. Which is why we’re here to remind you that your mouth and lips actually show some of the first major signs of aging, including a zillion itty bitty fine lines, and a steep loss in volume. Luckily, though, there are ways you can fight time (or at least kind of scare it away) with some lip products packed with skin-plumping collagen, peptides, and antioxidants. We can’t promise your skin will be magically restored to that of your 12-year-old self, but trust us when we say these 10 anti-aging products are worth swapping out your favorite lip balm for—at least, until we find a way to bathe in the Fountain of Youth.