10 Anti-Aging Lip Products That Actually Really, Really Work

10 Anti-Aging Lip Products That Actually Really, Really Work
Photo: ImaxTree

Unless you’re Benjamin Button (which, hey, we’re truly sorry about that), we’re willing to bet that you not only have some fine lines on your face, but you also have a specific anti-aging routine on lockdown to prevent time from ever catching you. And though your dermatologist will high-five you for covering your skin in the best retinol on a semi-nightly basis and refusing to leave the house without slathering on the highest of SPFs, there’s still one small, but super important, part of your routine that you’re probably leaving out: anti-aging lip products.

We won’t judge you for forgetting—there are so many anti-aging products on the market right now that the whole process can get overwhelming. Which is why we’re here to remind you that your mouth and lips actually show some of the first major signs of aging, including a zillion itty bitty fine lines, and a steep loss in volume. Luckily, though, there are ways you can fight time (or at least kind of scare it away) with some lip products packed with skin-plumping collagen, peptides, and antioxidants. We can’t promise your skin will be magically restored to that of your 12-year-old self, but trust us when we say these 10 anti-aging products are worth swapping out your favorite lip balm for—at least, until we find a way to bathe in the Fountain of Youth.

1 of 10
Fresh Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy
Fresh Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy

Fresh Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy, $36; at Fresh

Photo: Fresh
Verso Skincare Lip Serum
Verso Skincare Lip Serum

Verso Skincare Lip Serum, $65; at Sephora

Photo: Verso Skincare
Paula's Choice Skincare Resist Anti-Aging Lip Gloss SPF 40
Paula's Choice Skincare Resist Anti-Aging Lip Gloss SPF 40

Paula's Choice Skincare Resist Anti-Aging Lip Gloss SPF 40, $19; at Paula's Choice Skincare

Photo: Paula's Choice Skincare
Dermalogica Renewal Lip Complex
Dermalogica Renewal Lip Complex

Dermalogica Renewal Lip Complex, $27; at Dermalogica

Photo: Dermalogica
Darphin Paris Age-Defying Lip Balm
Darphin Paris Age-Defying Lip Balm

Darphin Paris Age-Defying Lip Balm, $40; at Darphin Paris

Photo: Darphin Paris
It Cosmetics CC+ Lip Serum
It Cosmetics CC+ Lip Serum

It Cosmetics CC+ Lip Serum, $24; at It Cosmetics

Photo: It Cosmetics
Almay Age Essentials Lip Treatment
Almay Age Essentials Lip Treatment

Almay Age Essentials Lip Treatment, $10.99; at Target

Photo: Almay
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Lip Treatment
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Lip Treatment

Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Lip Treatment, $30; at Peter Thomas Roth

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth
Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion For Lips
Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion For Lips

Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion For Lips, $24; at Murad

Photo: Murad
Drunk Elephant Lippe
Drunk Elephant Lippe

Drunk Elephant Lippe, $22; at Drunk Elephant

Photo: Drunk Elephant

