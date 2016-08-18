Your Complete A-to-Z Guide to Antiaging

If you don’t know your retinol from your retinoids, and kale and quinoa are strictly for eating only, it’s probably time to brush up on your antiaging repertoire. Your 20s are the best time to prevent—and fight!—wrinkles, pigmentation, sagging skin, and more unfortunate signs that you’re growing up (and older).

So in the slideshow ahead, we’ve created a full A-to-Z guide of the antiaging options available to you right now. There are thrifty, natural ways to hydrate your skin, intense treatments that your dermatologist will have to prescribe or perform, and more ways to halt Mother Nature—at least for a little while. Keep clicking!