These Multitasking Anti-Aging Foundations Are the Perfect Blend Of Skincare & Coverage

There’s nothing I love more than a multitasking beauty product—especially when it offers to cover up imperfections and offers anti-aging benefits. Sure, foundation, concealer, and other complexion-enhancing face products often get a bad rap for causing congested pores, and blemishes, there are (surprisingly) plenty of foundation-skincare hybrids infused with skin-loving active ingredients that not only help to conceal your imperfections, but that actually improve them over time. These multipurpose anti-aging foundations not only help you fake a flawless complexion, but they can also actually help blast away breakouts, soften the appearance of fine lines, erode uneven texture, and brighten up a dull complexion with continuous use.

Now, we’re certainly not suggesting that you should completely swear off your normal skincare line-up in lieu of these skin-enhancing bases, but if you are going to be wearing one anyway, why not opt for a high-performing formula that’s super-charged with built-in anti-aging skincare benefits? I mean, instead of relying on makeup to conceal our flaws (or whatever it is that leads us toward applying foundation in the first place), it only seems logical to invest in a product that will actually reduce the need for foundation by tackling common anti-aging concerns too. Check out some of our favorite anti-aging foundations below that not only camouflage redness, acne, and fine lines, but also help to get rid of them while you’re wearing them.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation This 3-in-1 foundation-serum hybrid contains a blend of hydrating and anti-aging ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E to soften the appearance of line and retain moisture. It also evens out the skin and diffuses the appearance of wrinkles and pores for a flawless canvas. Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1… $12.57 buy it

2. IT Cosmetics Your Skin but Better CC Cream This skin-perfecting cream isn’t like other BB and CC creams on the market, because it delivers the same SPF defense and imperfection-busting active ingredients while giving you some serious coverage. It’s been one of my favorite complexion products for over two years, and I find that it works well for all skin types. IT Cosmetics Your Skin but Better CC… $35.94 buy it

3. Exuviance CoverBlend Skin Caring Foundation This skincare and makeup two-in-one is formulated with a blend of anti-aging ingredients, including Polyhydroxy Acid Gluconolactone, and antioxidants. The light to medium coverage product sits comfortably on the skin and offers all-day coverage. Unfortunately, there are not many shade options to choose from. Exuviance CoverBlend Skin Caring… $59.50 buy it