Sunday Riley Is on Secret Sale at Anthropologie

There are some stores you expect to have big beauty sales—especially around the holidays. Places like Target, Sephora and Ulta don’t mess around when it comes to deep discounts. But Anthropologie’s beauty sale sort of snuck up on us. The retailer is best known for its boho-chic clothes and luxe home goods, but it also has an amazing beauty and wellness section as well, featuring brands such as Caudalie, W3ll People and Sunday Riley. Right now, it’s cult-favorite skincare brand Sunday Riley that’s on sale—a rarity for the brand. We haven’t heard anything about the discounts but after digging through the Anthropologie website, we found some deals too good to miss.

There are ten Sunday Riley products on sale for a limited time. We’re not sure how limited that is, so if you’ve been wanting to try a vitamin C moisturizer or mattifying toner, now’s the time. Below, a few of our favorites to get you started.

Sunday Riley Luna Oil

With retinol, vitamin C, amino acids and antioxidants, this dry oil hydrates and helps give your skin that covetable glow.

$41.25 (was $55) at Anthropologie

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Face Oil

Fans of this acne-fighter swear it leaves ultra-skin soft and pores free of congestion.

$30 (was $40) at Anthropologie

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Protect + Repair Moisturizer

Skin is hydrated but not at all greasy with this vitamin C-enriched cream.

$48.75 (was $65) at Anthropologie

