Anselm Reyle for Dior Beauty Collection

We are suckers for a pretty palette. So when we first saw German contemporary artist Anselm Reyle’s collaboration with Dior at Art Basel, we knew we had to get it. Christian Dior has always been known for his appreciationof art, so an artist collaboration is only logical for the House of Dior. The limited-edition collection is debuting today at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York City flagship store with week long festivities.

The week’s events will include a Anselm Reyle for Dior window installation from today until next Wednesday, January 11.

Visit Saks Fifth Avenue throughout the week to see the windows or partake in the numerous other activities surrounding the special launch, which includes Reyle cameo inspired manicures, expert makeup tips, and your very own photo shoot.

Anselm Reyle for Dior Eyeshadow Palette,$110, andAnselm Reyle for Dior Vernis Collection, $23 ea., Saks Fifth Avenue and Dior.com