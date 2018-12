We admit, we kind of love the purple lip Megan Fox has in the new Armani beauty ad, but what is the skin-as-white-as-snow complexion? We understand Photoshopping for the sake of the product, and her pale skin certainly does make her glossy lips and fingernails stand out, but she is almost unrecognizable. And let’s be honest, since when is it physically possible to not have pores!?

We are obviously torn, but we want to know what you guys think!

[Bellasugar]