Anne Hathaway’s White Queen is Wondrous

Alice in Wonderland is one of our favorite trippy childhood movies. We always sort of wanted to be Alice– it sounded cool to fall asleep in a field of daisies while wearing a flouncy blue cap sleeve dress, only to tumble down a rabbit hole, prance around in white tights and black Mary Janes, and hang out with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.

Well. Fantasy mastermind Tim Burton has brought together his go-to actors (Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, et al) to remake the Disney classic, and the character’s makeup concepts are amazing. Depp and Carter are fantastically freakish, per the usual. And while Alice looks cute and all, we’re dying to see Anne Hathaway as the frosty White Queen. Those doe eyes, that celestial skin…and those lips. With Hathaway it’s all about the lips. We’re leaving the white hair and the black brows in Wonderland, but we’ll take a stab at channeling our own White Queen this fall.

The deets:

For porcelain skin, you need a flawless canvas. Concealer is a must, no matter how perfect your skin. Use a shade lighter than your natural skin tone. Dot it around your eyes to hide dark shadows, and on any blemishes or discoloration. Follow with foundation. If you prefer a dewy look, you’re done. But for those of you who want velvety matte skin, finish with a translucent powder. Note: Hathaway looks pale here, but she’s probably wearing a light sweep of blush. We love the sheerness of Bobbi Brown‘s Toasted Almond or Desert Rose.

Our picks:

Stila Pefecting Concealer, $23, at Sephora.com

Georgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $58, at GeorgioArmaniCosmetics.com



Coty Airspun Face Powder, Transluscent Extra Coverage, $6.99 at drugstore.com

Bobbi Brown Blush in Toasted Almond or Desert Rose, $22, at BobbiBrownCosmetics.com

Keep the eyes light with a shimmery ivory base and beige shading in the crease. We’d use MAC Eyeshadow in Crystal Avalanche and Orb. Finish with a precise line of black liquid eyeliner on the top lid only and a coat of black mascara. If you opt for dark brows (or can’t avoid them), you’ll need a precise liner or brow powder. Finish with a tinted or clear brow gel.

Our picks:

MAC Eyeshadow in Crystal Avalanche and Orb, $14.50, at MAC.com

Chanel Ecriture De Chanel Automatic Liquid Eyeliner, $34, at Chanel.com

Shu Uemera Mascara Basic in Black, $27, at ShuUemera.com

Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Brow Pencil in Brunette, $24, at Sephora.com

Dior Diorshow Brow Tinted Eybrow Gel in Dark Brown, $17.50, at Sephora.com

The White Queen’s blood-stained lips are clearly the main affair. While we generally stay away from fussy lip liners, it’s probably best to use one when the color is this vivid. Choosing the right shade of red is the tricky part. True reds tend to look best on pale skin. We love Nars Lip Gloss/Lip Stain Duo in Sandpiper/Daredevil for a deep, blood-red stain topped with a shimmery, gold-flecked gloss. Another option is the perfect red: Lipstick Queen Lipstick in Red Sinner.

Our picks:

Nars Lip Gloss Lip Stain Duo in Sandpiper/Daredevil, $28, at Nars.com

Lipstick Queen Lipstick in Red Sinner, $18, at Barneys.com

Lipstick Queen Lipliner in Red, $16, at Barneys.com