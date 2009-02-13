Anne Hathaway’s Retro Glam Hairstyle

Credit: Steve Granitz / WireImage.com

I did Anne Hathaway‘s hair for the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards and, wow!, did she look gorg. I went for an old Hollywood glamour look and her wavy and textured style was a big hit.

Anne’s hair is usually bone straight and fine, but she has lots of it. To create this tousled bob, I used Build It Blow Drying Agent and Fix It Gel on her dry hair.

As I blew out her hair I ran my fingers through two-inch sections to create a gentle tousling effect and give her hair the appropriate texture.

After that I used a good friend of mine Frank Rizzieri’s Nalu Waver. It’s such a fun tool to play with. I figure-eighted one and a half inch sections on Anne’s hair around the double prongs of the Nalu Waver to create curls.

Then I blew out the curls using the warm setting of a blow dryer to soften them. Finally I set the style by spraying her hair with Beautiful Hold Hairspray and she was ready to hit the red carpet in style.

Tip: When you are working with tools on your hair make sure the hair is one hundred percent dry before using curling irons, flatirons and other tools.

