Anne Hathaway’s Mod Bob at the Obie’s

May was a jam-packed month for me — between all the cover shoots and red carpet appearances, I barely had a chance to catch my breath! That’s okay though, because I know I’m so fortunate to be busy right now and I also get to work with some of the most amazing women on the planet.

Case in point, the gorge Anne Hathaway. I had the pleasure of working with her again for a red carpet appearance at the 54th annual Obie Awards. The Obie’s are awards given by the Village Voice newspaper to honor Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway productions. Anne was there to present, so we wanted her to really shine on stage.

She had chosen to wear a beautiful green Proenza Schouler dress that had a very retro, Sixties shape to it. I played up that retro vibe by creating a sort of modern interpretation of the sexy Sixties bob.

I wanted her hair to have volume from the hairline to the crown of the hair because that would modernize her look. If we kept it volumized all over, her hairstyle would be a literal retro interpretation and would make her dress look more like a costume than a fashion statement.

I sprayed Build It Blow Drying Agent on the roots of wet hair, then used Fix It Gel throughout her whole head. I then created an off-center part and blew out her hair using a round brush. Super easy and super chic!

