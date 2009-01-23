Anne Hathaway is the Critics’ Choice

Anne’s new bob wins at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Photo credit: Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd.

I had the best time with Anne Hathaway styling her hair on January 8 for the Critics Choice awards in Los Angeles. She looked stunning in Gianfranco Ferré. She won that night and I felt so honored to have styled her hair.

I cut her hair that night into a sleek cool sexy bob and she loved it. I used the Ted Gibson Professional Flat Iron on her before I cut it to make sure that every strand of hair was in place. Then I followed up with Beautiful Hold Hairspray to add that lasting shine that she needed all night. She could go out dancing all night long and her sleek style would hold up. Now isn’t that a pretty picture. GORG!!!!!!!

And remember, Beauty Is individual.

Ted