Anne Hathaway’s Chic Side Ponytail

Anne Hathaway at the 2008

National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards Gala.

RD / Dziekan/Retna Digital

The recent National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards Gala was a very important for Anne Hathaway. She won another award and I know that she feels so wonderful about it. She looked Chanel perfect in this beautiful beaded knee-length dress.

I complemented her look with a low side ponytail that was twisted into a small chignon. To get this style right, it’s important to add texture to the hair first. I used a large barrel curling iron and Tame It Shine Lotion. Curl the entire head, then finger comb to soften the waves and pull hair into a side ponytail. Twist and pin, then spray with Beautiful Hold Hairspray.

Anne loves Hair Sheet Styling and I use it on her all the time. As a world traveler, just like most of you Gibson Girls, she travels with them and keeps them handy for last minute touch-ups.