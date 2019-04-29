Anne Hathaway Just Got Summer’s Hottest Shag

Anne Hathaway doesn’t switch up her hair very often. She generally sticks with a natural brown shade and medium length cut. Sure, there was that pixie moment in 2014 but it’s been a while since the classic beauty changed her style. That’s why we were so excited to see Hathaway’s new haircut, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel. It’s the perfect ’70s-style shag that’s actually one of summer 2019’s hottest cuts.

Abergel shared a photo of his creation to Instagram, writing “New cut. New vibes.” He gave Hathaway the shag so she’s sure to look amazing during her press tour for her upcoming movie, The Hustle. (It looks hilarious.) The lighter style has her ready for warm weather and with long bangs framing her face, we think she looks better than ever. According to Abergel, the cut is perfect if you have straight or wavy hair. Lucky for us, he shared exactly how to get the look in another post, right after his comments blew up with people loving the look.

To give Hathway that touseled vibe, he applied Virtue Labs Volumizing Primer throughout her hair and then rough-dried it. He added “random” waves with a 1″-barrel curling iron. He then went on to “break down the texture” with Virtue Labs Moisture Defining Whip and a small amount of Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Working Serum. Abergel finished by diffusing the product in the hair. He notes that if you have wavy hair, you can skip a few steps, like the curling iron.

We can’t wait to see how Hathaway incorporates this new cut into her red carpet style.